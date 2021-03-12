CALDWELL — Southwest District Health reported declining incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates for COVID-19 in its six-county jurisdiction on Thursday. The six counties will remain in the same alert levels as last week.
Adams, Gem, Payette, and Washington counties are at the gray, or routine, COVID-19 health alert level. Canyon County and Owyhee County are at the yellow health alert level, one step above gray. The daily districtwide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 1.04 for the period of Feb. 21 through March 6.
Canyon County has a declining daily incidence rate of 1.19 daily new cases per 10,000 people and a positivity rate of 3.5%, which is also decreasing and meets the health district's goal of 5% or less. The county would need to see fewer than one new daily case per 10,000 residents to move to the gray alert level.
Only 61.6% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to sustained community spread. Health district investigators are seeing cases exposed through social gatherings, travel, workplaces and households. Six congregate living facilities are reporting cluster outbreaks and multiple schools in Canyon County are reporting cluster outbreaks, with transmission occurring within the schools.
Three staff members and 12 students in Canyon County schools have tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve students and staff members are in isolation in the county and 175 are in quarantine.
According to SWDH, those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of 10 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.