BOISE — Alexandria Danlovitch said it was a "gut punch" when she found out a long-planned regional park near her southwest Boise home could be nixed.
"We're just all upset. This is something that we wanted for our families," said Danlovitch, a Sunset Rim neighborhood resident. "I have a little boy, and we moved here with the promise of this park. I look out my window, and I know that I wanted to see him playing out there."
That's why Danlovitch has helped to launch a nonprofit, Friends of Murgoitio Park, to fight a land swap deal that would be the demise of the park, first proposed more than two decades ago.
Southwest Boise residents this month discovered the city of Boise is planning to annex the 160-acre Ada County parcel on South Cole Road, as first reported by BoiseDev. That wasn't bad news for park supporters — the city needs to annex land before it could build a park on it — except that, in addition to the annexation, a land swap deal is in the works. The city plans to annex the parcel then trade it to a developer in exchange for foothills property in an unknown location.
The land that was meant to become a regional park, similar to Ann Morrison and Julia Davis parks in downtown Boise, would instead become a housing subdivision. And southwest Boise residents, who say they lack park services already, are incensed.
On Tuesday, Atlas Strategic Communications, a Boise-based public relations firm, shared a news release on behalf of the foothills owner, Harris Ranch Limited Partnership, and park land developer, Barber Valley Development, both of which city officials declined to name, park supporters said.
Harris Ranch Limited Partnership and Barber Valley Development "will be committed to engaging with the community to ensure the southwest Boise development and park provide maximum value to the area," the release said.
24-YEAR PLANS
The Boise Airport purchased the property from the Murgoitio family in 1992. Located between South Cole and South Maple Grove roads, near Victory, the land was targeted as park space by a Boise City Council resolution in 1993. The area became known as Murgiotio Park.
In 1997, the airport declared, in the form of a restrictive covenant, could not become residential or commercial property. The following year, ownership of Murgiotio Park was transferred from the airport to Boise's Parks and Recreation department.
Ever since, southwest Boise residents have been waiting for a park, and the city has collected more than $6 million in impact fees for regional park services in the southwest.
According to the city's 2011 Comprehensive Park and Recreation Plan, Murgiotio Park, "the second largest developed park in the system," would have a mix of special uses and large urban amenities, including baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts, a disc golf course, basketball courts, pathways, picnic shelters, a large playground, a dog park, fishing ponds and an equestrian riding rink, the comprehensive plan said.
On Thursday, during a virtual neighborhood meeting on the new plans, Boise Parks Superintendent Jennifer Tomlinson said green-up — installing grass, irrigation, parking and pathways — at the Murgiotio site would cost up to $35 million. The city does not green-up parks that are not located within city limits because city taxpayers fund park maintenance, she said.
"The reason why this has come to be such an issue is because this property is not located in the city limits, and it has never been in any of our capital plans for development," Tomlinson said.
'A BIG INEQUITY'
More than 400 people attended Thursday's meeting. Dozens submitted questions, including one that wondered why the city provides services for North End residents, but south and southwest Boise residents are treated "like red-headed step children."
Kathy Corless, president of the South Cole Neighborhood Association, told the Idaho Press that for years her neighborhood association and the nearby Southwest Ada County Alliance Neighborhood Association has pleaded with the city for more park space.
In southwest Boise, there are two city parks, totaling 27 acres, with no large fields, soccer or volleyball amenities or pools, Corless said. The area is home to more than 40,000 people.
"We feel there's a big inequity," Corless said. "The money is not being spent for parks in southwest Boise."
"But we do get a lot of building," she added.
Thousands of new homes have popped up or are planned in the area. Locale, a master planned community just east of the Murgiotio land, could bring up to 2,000 homes in the coming years, BoiseDev reported. That's in an area, along Cole Road, which is already congested with heavy traffic, according to residents.
"It's awful," Corless said of the traffic.
160 ACRES TO 7 ACRES
On June 29, the city will ask the Planning and Zoning Commission to approve an annexation for the parcel. Then the city intends to propose a resolution to rescind the 1997 covenant declaring the property could only be used as a park.
The city intends to trade the Murgoitio land for foothills land, although city officials haven't revealed where exactly. Tomlinson said the Murgoitio developer plans to incorporate a 7-acre park in its subdivision plans. And the homes will be will be priced below median Boise and Ada County market rates.
The 7-acre park is expected to feature soccer fields, bocce courts and family gathering space, and it will be completed within two years of closing the land swap deal, Tuesday's news release from the developer said.
“The plot of land in southwest Boise has sat dormant for more than a quarter century," said Doug Fowler, president of Barber Valley Development, in the release. In fact, the land is currently used for agricultural purposes and has been since at least 2011.
Fowler continued, "We hope to help turn it into a project that elevates the entire community and we look forward to input from the surrounding neighborhood. Further, the opportunity to place a substantial piece of Boise’s iconic foothills into the care of the City of Boise ensures the foothills will continue to benefit all Boise residents for years to come."
Meanwhile, Danlovitch hopes Friends of Murgoitio Park, which has filed to be a 501(c)(3), will raise awareness and funding to fight the development plans, even in court, if necessary.
"Not a lot of people knew about this until we started knocking on doors," she said. "Hopefully we can raise enough money and raise enough awareness and provide for the park that we've been wanting. At least, get it going."