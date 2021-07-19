Fire

The Boise Fire Department responded to a fire in Southwest Boise early Monday morning.

Two adults were taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries after an overnight house fire in Southwest Boise. One firefighter was taken to the hospital and was released with minor injuries, a Boise Fire Department news release said.

The fire department responded to the fire at 2:09 a.m. Monday in the 10000 block of West Huntwood Drive.

“Three engines, one ladder truck, and a Battalion Chief arrived on scene within minutes to find a one-story, single-family home with extensive fire involvement on the front and one side of the home,” said the release. “This incident was upgraded to a full first alarm assignment.”

Two additional engines, a ladder truck, a battalion chief and two units from the Ada County Paramedics joined the response, the release said. The fire destroyed much of the home and a vehicle in the attached carport.

Within three hours after arrival, the fire was controlled, the release said. The cause is under investigation.

