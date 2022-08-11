Soul Food Festival01.JPG

Siryah Smith grills sausage and shrimp for sale at The Place to Feed Yo’ Face during the Boise Soul Food Festival at Kleiner Park in Meridian on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

The Soul Food Festival is coming home to Boise’s Julia Davis Park on Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

“The festival is my heart,” said Shari Baber, president of the Soul Food Festival. “It’s how I love my community.”

Soul Food Festival06.JPG

Children with the group Brown Like Me perform songs from the Lion King musical during the Boise Soul Food Festival at Kleiner Park in Meridian on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

