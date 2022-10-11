Originally published Oct. 11 on KTVB.COM.
A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.
During a video arraignment for Davis, it was said that the victim was Davis' mother Karly Cantrell. She was the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society, according to a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
"Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need," the post said. "She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing.
"Please be patient with us as we work to develop new leadership strategies," the post said. "In the immediate term, urgent communications should be directed to: help@westvalleyhumanesociety.org which will be monitored by our leadership team while we navigate changes."
During Tuesday’s arraignment, Canyon County Judge Matthew Thompson set bond at $5 million. Davis' charge may be upgraded to first-degree murder, according to Canyon County Prosecutor Sean Jorgensen.
At the arraignment, the prosecutor said Davis stabbed Cantrell multiple times, including in the neck and abdomen.
"This is one of the most horrific fact patterns I've had to read in my time in this role," Jorgensen said in court.
Canyon County deputies and officers with the Middleton Police Department found Cantrell dead in her residence in the 100 block of East Murtaugh Lake Street in Middleton after receiving an emergency call around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Responding units declared Cantrell had been killed by another person. Davis was arrested in Nampa at 11:15 p.m. Monday, after the Canyon County Sheriff's Office's investigation.
The FBI METRO Task Force and Caldwell and Nampa police departments assisted Canyon County deputies Monday. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is the primary investigating agency.
