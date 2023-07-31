Book Vending Machine

Chelsea Major and Shelley Searle stand near a "banned book" vending machine during a launch party at Loose Screw Brewery in Meridian on July 26.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

MERIDIAN — Some people protest with signs. Two Meridian women are making their voices heard through a book-stocked vending machine.

After the Concerned Citizens of Meridian gave the Meridian Library a list of over 50 books it wanted to restrict access to last year, Shelley Searle, who runs two vending machines in the Treasure Valley, and Chelsea Major, who started a banned book club with Megan Parker in 2022 and does pop-up book selling with Pearl House Collective, decided to team up to create a banned book vending machine.

A selection of books available inside a "banned book" vending machine on display during a launch party at Loose Screw Brewery in Meridian on July 26.
A selection of books on display during a launch party for a "banned book" vending machine at Loose Screw Brewery in Meridian on July 26.

