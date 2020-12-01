As beds were filled at St. Luke's Health Systems hospitals in the Treasure Valley Monday night, officials knew they might have to move some patients to the emergency department. Rising COVID-19 cases have strained staffing levels and bed space.
Dr. Barton Hill, St. Luke's chief quality officer and assistant chief medical officer, confirmed the bed shortage in a Tuesday morning press conference.
“My understanding is that we did fill up our capacity for available (ICU) beds with the available staffing, and subsequently we kept people who needed an intensive care bed in the emergency department overnight until the morning when we were able to transfer some patients out and then move those patients from the E.R. up to ICU,” Hill said.
He said the health system’s Nampa hospital’s ICU is 60% full, while its intensive care units in Boise and Meridian are between 82% and 92% full.
While those numbers might sound high, Hill said bed availability is so fluid, it’s difficult to predict when hospitals will truly run out of space.
“Ultimately, what would happen is, if one hospital truly didn’t have any further capacity, they are going to be seeking out the other hospitals to say, ‘We are full in this area … we need to transfer a patient to you,” he said. “And then the other hospital will accept that transfer because, one: it’s a legal requirement; two: it’s ethically the right thing to do.”
While ICU units had a high number of patients Monday night, the health system wasn’t at risk for implementing the “crisis standards of care,” Hill said, citing the criteria by which hospitals would ration bed space in an extreme emergency. Treasure Valley hospitals won’t get to that point until they are all full, he said, and noted the state government implements the standards. It’s not a choice hospitals make.
As of Tuesday morning, the health system had eight available ICU beds in the Treasure Valley — four in Boise, one in Meridian, and three in Nampa. The actual number of available beds is probably less than that though, Hill said, because as patients come out of emergency surgeries, they often need ICU beds.
“So when we say we have four available beds, we already have two or three of those identified for … patients coming out of the operating room,” he said.
It’s not normal to hold ICU patients in the emergency department as hospital officials did Monday night, but it’s not unheard of either, Hill said. It’s also not ideal.
“The downside of doing that is that if you have a steady flow of patients showing up to the emergency department, those beds are being occupied by patients who otherwise would be moved to a different area of the hospital,” he said.
Even so, Hill wasn’t concerned about the ability of hospitals’ emergency departments to provide care. He said the departments are able to provide the same type of care patients would receive in ICUs.
Hill also said the health system’s ICUs usually keep an ICU bed open in case a patient suffers an emergency, such as a cardiac arrest. He said the code beds in the units were open in the hospitals Monday night.
“If you don’t have an ICU bed available it’s really a problem, and they were available last night, those code beds,” he said.
While there was more bed availability Monday night at the health system’s Nampa hospital, Hill said the hospitals didn’t have enough staff members to transfer patients. Staffing has been a major problem for Idaho hospitals as novel coronavirus case numbers continue to rise and staff members either get sick or need to quarantine.
While hospitals might usually supplement their staff with traveling nurses from outside the state, the cost of hiring a traveling nurse has skyrocketed since the pandemic began, and the lag between hiring a nurse and their first day of work has increased to as much as 60 days.
Hill said the need to care for patients who don’t have COVID-19, in addition to those who do, is putting a “tremendous strain on the staff.”
Roughly a quarter of patients in Idaho's two major health systems where infected with COVID-19 as of Monday.
On Monday, 28% of patients in St. Luke's hospitals, or 139 people, had COVID-19, while 25.8% of patients in Saint Alphonsus hospitals, or 104 people, had COVID-19, according to the health systems' online COVID-19 dashboards.
“Staff (members) are working long (hours),” Hill said. “We are asking some of our part-time staff to pick up additional shifts. We are not asking staff (members) to work extended shifts because that’s not safe to work longer than a 12-hour period.”
INCREASING CAPACITY
St. Luke’s Health Systems officials last month said they may need to ration bed space in their hospitals as soon as December due to overcrowding.
In an effort to increase capacity, St. Luke’s Health System has stopped performing elective surgeries that require a patient stay overnight in a hospital, Hill said. It’s an effort to free up both space and staff to care for patients who need critical care.
“So we have some options,” he said. “The middle of the night is not the time to try to lever some of those, so we thought that the most prudent course of action was (to) hold the patients in the emergency departments overnight and then bring them on to the critical care areas in the morning.”
Hill said hospital officials have also implemented remote-patient monitoring. Many patients, he said, can finish their recovery from home if they have appropriate monitoring from health care workers. Remote-patient monitoring involves a caregiver checking in on a patient several times a day. As of Tuesday morning, Hill said, the health system had 158 patients on remote-patient monitoring in the Treasure Valley — and roughly 140 of them were recovering from COVID-19.
Hill said it’s possible the hospitals might stop all elective surgeries and only perform emergent and urgent surgeries. In addition to that, staff members who have ICU experience, but are currently working in other areas, may return to the ICU to help manage the caseload.
Hill said he wasn’t sure when or if hospitals would reach absolute capacity.
“When would we reach that absolute capacity? I just don’t know,” he said. “But we’re nervous.”