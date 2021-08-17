BOISE — Some relief is on the way after a scorching summer, and air quality levels will improve somewhat but not entirely.
Temperatures were around 100 degrees this past weekend and air quality degraded to unhealthy levels in the Treasure Valley. Tuesday morning, the sun rose red because of wildfire smoke. But the weather pattern is set to change — a welcome reprieve from a summer that has seen Boise record its hottest-ever months of June and July.
“I don't think we’re even going to hit 90 for the next several days,” National Weather Service Boise Meteorologist Bill Wojcik said. “Tomorrow (Wednesday) … here in Boise we’re only forecasting a high of 73. The last time we were that cool was early June.”
On Thursday the high will be closer to 80. Friday’s highs will be back into the low 80s. Then temperatures will move between the upper 70s and low 80s through early next week.
“(Tuesday) is going to be the first day of many where we’re actually going to be below normal for a while,” Wojcik said. “The coolness is going to be a welcome relief from the long summer we’ve had.”
This summer, the Boise area has seen the second-most days at or over 100 degrees, with 18 days in the 100s, Wojcik said. The record is 20 days, set in 2003.
But the closer it gets to fall, the lower the normal temperatures are. On Tuesday, the normal high temperature was 91 degrees. This weekend, the normal high will be 89 degrees.
The summer isn’t over, though it will be harder to get back into the 100s, Wojcik said. But a hot day is not impossible, he said.
In 2020, Boise experienced five 100-plus degree days after Aug. 16, including back-to-back highs of 102 and 100 on Sept. 4 and 5, respectively.
Smoke should also improve in the coming days as low-pressure systems move in as well as lower temperatures, Wojcik said.
Unhealthy air qualities over the weekend were a result of smoke from everywhere in the West meeting over Idaho, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Airshed Coordinator Mike Toole said.
Some of the smoke was expected to clear Tuesday, bringing air quality down to moderate, he said.
“Moving ahead … what we’ll probably experience are going to be hourly values maybe in the green and yellow, and then that to be impacted later on by maybe an hour or two of orange and red,” Toole said. “It’s going to be an up-and-down hour-to-hour-type-effect with the smoke.”
The shift in flow of smoke transport from the cold front will help, and the lower temperatures themselves will hopefully help with fires, Toole added.
“We always recommend that people just stay aware of what’s going on with air quality,” he said. “If they have any problems or concerns, to contact their physician or medical provider.”