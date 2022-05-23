NAMPA — This Saturday, the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees, through partnership with the Boise Rescue Mission and the Lakeview Church of the Nazarene, will open its Ukrainian Welcome Center in Nampa.
“This can be a place that represents some sense of stability and normalcy in their life,” said Tina Polishchuk, director of outreach for Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees, “something that they haven’t seen since the war started.”
Currently, Ukrainians being admitted to the United States are allowed into the country on humanitarian parole. Humanitarian parolees do not have access to refugee resources and benefits from state department-funded resettlement agencies like the Agency for New Americans and the International Rescue Committee, according to Slobodanka Hodzic, program director for the Agency for New Americans. This means they can’t get help from these agencies for things like housing, transportation or education.
The goal of the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees is to organize local resources for these parolees, essentially filling the gap in resources for those who have had to leave their war-torn homes since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three months ago.
“About six weeks ago, we started to put together efforts, started having conversations with people saying, you know, ‘What is this going to look like when they’re here? And how do we make sure that they have access and support in areas of documentation, education, transportation, housing? And how can we rally a larger community who wants to step up to help?’” Polishchuk said.
There are currently an estimated 200 Ukrainian people in Idaho, according to Polishchuk. The alliance is working with 36 cases which range from small families to families with six children.
According to the alliance’s director of operations Vlad Goretoy, the welcome center, once opened, will help the alliance carry out its five-pillar strategy: Documentation, housing, transportation, education, and donations and volunteers.
The welcome center will offer temporary housing to those who need it. Polishchuk said capacity will depend on the amount of volunteers the welcome center gets, but the plan is to have eight studio apartments — three large ones and five small units.
The center is also partnering with College of Western Idaho to host English language classes, according to Polishchuk. Additionally, this summer it will host English immersion summer camps. Polishchuk said the welcome center also has a goal to offer drivers education.
Some of the other services the center will provide include daycare, documentation consultation, care packages and a clothing closet. More information on these services can be found at idahoforukraine.org.
As previously reported by the Idaho Press, the welcome center was formerly the Lighthouse Rescue Mission before it closed in March due to a lack of residents.
According to Boise Rescue Mission CEO Bill Roscoe, once the shelter closed, the Boise Rescue Mission board began to pray about what to do with its newly empty building.
“And then after that happened, and as we were wondering, the phone rang,” Roscoe said. “And as we learn more about the need and as we all were so distressed over watching what was happening in Ukraine, we saw an opportunity to partner and come alongside of the alliance and come alongside of the Ukrainian people being displaced who were coming to Idaho.”
The public is invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the welcome center, located at 304 16th Ave N in Nampa. There will be Ukrainian food, jump houses, activities and an information center.
Starting June 1, the public is also invited to attend the center’s weekly Ukrainian Community Dinner. The dinners happen each Wednesday from 5-7:30 p.m. and are $10 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under. Dinner is free for Ukrainian parolees and there will also be a take-out option.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the alliance's full and correct name.