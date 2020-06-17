Roderick Mangum was almost out of things to sell.
For the past 12 weeks, he called the Idaho Department of Labor every day for an update on his unemployment claim. He was out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic and without any unemployment insurance for the majority of that time. But his unemployment insurance came in this week, just in time for Mangum to catch up on bills and pay his mortgage.
"When it cleared, I was amazed," he said. "It felt very good. I felt whole again."
While he was in limbo, Mangum, 50, rented out two rooms in his Nampa home and sold his more valuable possessions, such as his camper and his boat.
He is one of an unknown number of Idahoans whose wait for unemployment benefits nearly reached the three-month mark. There are still more people waiting for payout, but the Idaho Department of Labor told the Idaho Press in May they cannot tabulate all of the claims that are still pending payment.
Multiple calls to the Department of Labor in the past week went unreturned.
The state has been overwhelmed with calls since the start of the pandemic, which resulted in more claims filed in the past three months than for all of 2019 combined. Last week, the Department of Labor announced plans to double its call center staff to 100 people to help keep up with demand, thanks to $3 million in federal dollars from the CARES Act.
Gov. Brad Little announced earlier this month he would use some of the state’s COVID-19 funds from the federal government to pay one-time cash bonuses of up to $1,500 for workers to stop accepting unemployment benefits and head back to work. The program is estimated to be able to assist up to 70,000 Idahoans.
After his three-month struggle to get benefits, Mangum said he is skeptical of any promises of assistance from the government.
“At this point I’m questioning any money I might get,” he said, prior to getting his payment. “You say you will pay me $1,500, but what about the money I haven’t been paid yet?”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, was critical of the long waits, which he said could bring financial ruin to people at no fault of their own.
"I think these claimants are unemployed because of the virus and government policy," he said. "They aren’t slackers, they didn’t quit. Business and many other groups have benefited from the $2 trillion, and its wrong to treat these claimants differently."
The Idaho Department of Labor as of June 6 has paid out $383.1 million in benefits from both state and federal funds. Between the week of May 31 and June 6 alone, $9.1 million was paid out to those out of work or with reduced hours across the state.
New initial claims totaled 3,953 for the week ending on June 6, an increase of 307 from the previous week. The number of people who requested benefits from an ongoing claim declined for the fifth consecutive week, to 47,779 Idahoans. The bulk of the claims for assistance came from those in the health care and social assistance fields, with 13% of the workers falling into that category. Manufacturing was close behind with 12% of the claims.
Bruce Anderson, 54, filed on April 4 and was paid June 15 after over 60 days of waiting. He used to work for a national company that distributed coffee to restaurants and coffee shops in Idaho, and was laid off because of the pandemic's impact on sales.
He was able to stay afloat with savings and reluctantly pulling funds from his retirement account, which he will pay a stiff tax penalty on, in order to stay stable while waiting for assistance. The $1,200 stimulus check was helpful, but he said it only bought him a month and a half.
“I’m lucky to have an IRA,” he said. “I can’t imagine if I had a mortgage and children right now and no IRA and no way to get any money at all.”
Anderson said he was careful to make sure his application was filled out properly, and he was certain he would be paid quickly because of the relative simplicity of his situation in comparison to others. Despite his “slam dunk” claim, he still waited weeks without payment or even contact from the department. Now that he has been paid, he plans to hold onto the large check so he can use it if he needs to move out of the area for work.
Little’s proposal of a $1,500 cash bonus was a frustrating promise of assistance, which he said is based on the belief that the majority of workers do not want to return to their jobs.
“For the governor to make an assumption that COVID-19 workforce-reduced professionals are in some way loafers or sitting around collecting their check and really enjoying it is an egregious thing to say when tens of thousands of those COVID-19 workforce-reduced Idahoans haven’t even been paid a claim yet,” he said. “How can you get fat and happy on your unemployment when you don’t have it?”