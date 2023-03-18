BOISE — This session has seen the first new attorney general in Idaho in 20 years — and it appears there may be growing pains among some lawmakers regarding the way the new constitutional officer issues legal opinions.
After hearing concerns during a recent floor debate over the office’s budget, Rep. Stephanie Jo Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, proposed legislation Friday that would place a tight timeline on opinions requested from Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office.
“In the past, we have depended upon the attorney general’s office to guide this body,” Mickelsen said.
She noted that she hasn’t requested an opinion from the office this session. In past years, legislators would cite opinions from the office regarding the potential legality of bills during debate.
The House State Affairs Committee narrowly voted against introducing the legislation, but members differed in their experiences regarding receiving opinions on pending bills.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the idea that the office isn’t issuing opinions to everyone is “‘a false narrative.” Skaug is the managing attorney of a Nampa law firm where Labrador recently worked, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.
Skaug said he’s received opinions and been advised on a number of bills this session.
Mickelsen's bill would have required the office return a written opinion on a pending bill within three days while the Legislature was in session. Mickelsen said she decided this was necessary after hearing floor debate Wednesday, when the House voted to return the attorney general’s budget back to the budget-writing committee without voting.
House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said on the floor that she requested one opinion that she received about three weeks later — by that time, the bill had passed the House, she said. Rubel told the Idaho Press on Friday she was still waiting on another one that she requested around three weeks prior.
“The point really is to get them in time to inform yourself and others,” Rubel said in an interview.
Labrador's office has pushed back against the notion that it isn’t providing opinions.
“Any suggestion that our office hasn’t been providing opinions and advice is false,” the office sent in a written statement. “We have assisted all legislators—both Republicans and Democrats—who have asked for our office’s help. We provided over 80 official opinions; helped draft nineteen individual bills; and provided well over a thousand hours of technical assistance to legislators.”
In Friday’s State Affairs Committee, Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said that members of her party have struggled in particular to get opinions quickly enough. Green said she had not asked for an opinion herself.
"We really don’t want to find ourselves having to seek advice elsewhere. We’re not attorneys, we often times look to those to ensure that the bills we’re passing are constitutional, and we want to be able to have that availability,” Green said.
Committee Chair Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said he spoke to a senator that day who had requested an opinion and was still waiting on it. He said while some reported receiving their requests granted quickly, it “seems to be selective.”
Labrador’s office wrote of those who’ve expressed concerns, “The democrats I heard complaining on the floor aren’t really upset about a lack of assistance, they’re upset they no longer have a pliable Attorney General who will assist them in attacking perfectly legitimate bills. And among the few republicans that have joined the democrats in complaining, some have never asked for any assistance at all. The Attorney General will continue fiercely defending the legislature and legislators’ constitutional prerogatives.”
Rubel said in the past she was able to get written opinions from past attorney general Lawrence Wasden’s office quickly, and his staff took into account if there needed to be an accelerated timeline for bills that were moving quickly through the process.
“In the past I was blown away by the rapidity and quality of opinions of the previous attorney general’s office,” Rubel said.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said she was conflicted about the issue — she didn’t necessarily support the legislation but said if she voted to introduce it, it would be to have more public discussions about it.
“I’m kind of bothered by this narrative that’s being put out there and I would like our attorney general to have a chance to speak to it, because it’s wrong in my experience,” Young said.
The committee voted 7-6 Friday to send the legislation back to the sponsor.
Rubel told the Idaho Press that it might be worth consideration for the Legislature to seek other options for legal advice on its pending legislation, because that information can be “imperative” when crafting and debating legislation.
The current legislative session is nearly over, if the budget is passed soon; the target end-date is March 24.
Rubel said it’s “critical” the issue is resolved for future sessions.