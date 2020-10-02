BOISE — The Idaho Department of Insurance on Friday released health insurance rates for next year, noting that three out of five health insurers in the individual market will reduce rates in 2021.
Next year, premium health insurance rates for the individual market will change by an average of 1%, and 6% for the small group market, the department said.
Each insurer’s justification of the 2021 increase or decrease amount is published alongside the rates by county on the department website, doi.idaho.gov/consumer/RateReview/.
“We know the cost of health insurance is too expensive,” said Dean Cameron, insurance department director, said in a statement. “We are fortunate that, after negotiations with the companies, three of the five health insurers selling in the individual market will decrease their rates in 2021.”
Open enrollment for 2021 begins Nov. 1. Those seeking coverage can visit the state’s insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, at yourhealthidaho.org, with five health insurers offering a total of 136 medical plans for the coming year. Many consumers are eligible for assistance covering premiums, out-of-pocket costs and deductibles when purchasing through Your Health Idaho.
The plans available in Ada and Canyon counties show premium rates — the monthly cost, not including copays or deductibles — ranging from about $320 to $600. The sample rate is based on a 40-year-old non-smoker to show relative costs of plans.
"There are multiple items to consider beyond price when selecting a health plan, such as the deductible, copays, coinsurance, as well as the breadth of the participating (in-network) providers and facilities," according to the department's website. "All plans offer at least the benchmark set of covered benefits, known as Idaho's Essential Health Benefits."
Health insurers submit their proposed rate increases in the spring, and the department works with them to review these proposals. Rate increase proposals are based on claims experience, premiums, network provider agreements and other costs. The department recommends consumers work with a licensed agent to help evaluate the various plan options.