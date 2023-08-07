...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Payette, northwestern
Canyon, central Gem, southeastern Washington and northern Malheur
Counties through 445 PM MDT...
At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Presley Bridge to near Payette to near Harper
to near Juntura. Movement was southeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Ontario, Payette, Fruitland and Nyssa around 350 PM MDT.
Parma, Adrian, Owyhee Dam and Letha around 400 PM MDT.
Freezeout Mountain and Twin Springs Campground around 410 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near Owyhee Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Gov. Brad Little addresses attendees of the Boise Metro Chamber’s annual legislative forum luncheon Thursday, Jan. 12.
School administrators received some guidance Thursday on Idaho Launch — Gov. Brad Little’s $80 million plan to steer Idaho graduates toward “in-demand careers.” But some of the details — including what qualifies as an in-demand career — are still being workshopped.
Officials from the governor’s office, the State Board of Education and the Workforce Development Council presented information about Idaho Launch to school leaders Thursday at the annual Idaho Association of School Administrators conference, shedding some light on the new scholarship program passed during the 2023 legislative session.
During Thursday’s meeting, administrators had plenty of questions about how in-demand careers will be defined and how the scholarship money will be used.
Idaho Launch will provide $80 million in annual scholarships for Idaho graduates who plan to enter in-demand careers. Any Idaho graduate can receive a scholarship covering 80% of their college tuition costs, up to $8,000. The scholarships can be used at any Idaho college or workforce training program, including four-year universities, two-year community colleges, career technical education schools and other public or private programs.
An in-demand career — a phrase written in statute that has caused confusion for some educators — will be officially defined by the Workforce Development Council in September. According to Matt Reiber, policy adviser for the governor, in-demand careers will be measured based on projected job growth rate and annual job openings. A field with a projected growth rate in the double digits and at least 100 annual job openings will likely qualify as an in-demand career.
“There aren’t enormous shifts in what’s in demand,” a state official told school leaders during Thursday’s presentation. “It ends up being the top 215 by number of job openings. So, it’s a lot of careers.”
Any Idaho graduate is eligible to apply for an Idaho Launch scholarship if they’ve completed a career pathway plan — either through Next Steps Idaho, a senior project or another state-approved method. There is no GPA requirement, and students are not required to file a FAFSA form to receive an Idaho Launch scholarship.
But filing a FAFSA is still recommended — if the state receives more applications than there is available funding, scholarships could be issued based on financial need. Plus, Launch scholarships can be combined with Pell Grants, Opportunity Scholarships and other need-based awards to pay for the 20% of tuition and fees that Launch doesn’t cover, along with other higher-ed costs.
Students will have three years to use their Launch scholarship. The Workforce Development Council is still workshopping a policy for students who want to use a Launch scholarship but plan on enlisting in the military, serving a religious mission, volunteering or have another extenuating circumstance that prevents them from attending college right away.
All Idaho Launch transactions will be completed directly between the state and the higher education institution to ensure the money is going to approved institutions, majors and certifications.
Idaho Launch applications will open Oct. 3, and scholarships will be issued in June. School counselors and administrators will receive additional guidance in the coming months.