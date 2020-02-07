Though Idaho Power's effort to change solar power reimbursement rates was denied in December, the case raised questions about how solar customers are grandfathered in.
Solar systems, not the customers themselves, will be grandfathered in to the existing solar power rates in the event of future rate changes, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission announced Wednesday.
In Idaho, homeowners who use solar panels receive a one-to-one reimbursement credit, through a process called "net metering." For every kilowatt they produce over the amount they use in a month, they receive a one-kilowatt credit from the Idaho Power Company because that power is going back into the Idaho Power grid.
Idaho Power has been seeking to change that rate, cutting the reimbursement from 10 cents per kilowatt produced to somewhere around 4.4 cents per kilowatt over the course of 10 years. In the PUC's Dec. 20 decision, the governmental agency rejected that change.
Wednesday's decision did not change the PUC's order requiring a study to be completed about the benefits and drawbacks of solar power in Idaho, but specified the grandfathering clause, according to PUC spokesman Adam Rush.
"The commission deliberated on those petitions for reconsideration … their decision on Wednesday left the order delivered on Dec. 20 in place," Rush said on Friday.
Included in the order is a time frame for grandfathering in the current net metering rate; any home with a solar system installed before Dec. 20, 2019, or a home that has a binding financial commitment to get one by Dec. 20, 2020, will be able to receive the one-to-one net metering deal until Dec. 20, 2045.
If a homeowner installs a new solar system on the grandfathered property however, that system will be entered into whatever solar program is in place at the time, and will be measured separately from the old solar system.
"Idaho Power supports the Commission’s decision regarding grandfathering and appreciates the clarity the order provides for our customers," according to a statement from company spokesperson Jordan Rodriguez Friday. "The company will continue to work with the IPUC, customers and stakeholders to comply with this order and follow the Commission’s recommended process in hopes of reaching a service offering that is sustainable and fair to all Idaho Power customers."
Idaho Conservation League Energy Associate Ben Otto said the PUC's decision was a win for current solar owners, and something ICL had argued for during the process.
"With grandfathering, it only applied to the customer in December (of 2019), but a new homeowner would lose the grandfathering and would have a new program applied to them," Otto said. "We disagreed and thought it should apply to the system."