BOISE — In a hot and packed room Tuesday night, over 100 people testified with concerns about Idaho Power Company’s proposed solar power changes.
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission, which will make the final call over Idaho Power's proposed changes to the reimbursement structure for solar power, held hours of hearings Monday and Tuesday. Many people who have installed solar panels on their homes and other customers of Idaho Power spoke about how the new structure would change their lives for the worse.
Boise resident Marian Herz said she had her solar system installed in October 2018.
“While the payback was fairly long, I figured it would come in my lifetime,” Herz said, but after Idaho Power informed her of their plan to change the reimbursement system, she realized that timetable changed.
“I went back and crunched the numbers again,” Herz said. “I would not get (the payback) back in my lifetime.”
Idaho Power’s proposal would essentially cut the credit reimbursement amount for solar-panel owners in half and reimburse customers based on an hourly, not monthly, basis. The plan would allow those same customers to be grandfathered in to the new, lower reimbursement rates over an eight-year period.
In Idaho, homeowners who have installed solar panels on their houses receive a one-to-one reimbursement credit. For every kilowatt they produce over the amount they use in a month, they receive a one-kilowatt credit from the Idaho Power Company because that power is going back into the Idaho Power grid. The process is known as net metering.
Now, Idaho Power is looking to change the compensation structure and argues that, over time, the rate of reimbursement for solar customers has become unfair. Idaho Power believes its customers with solar capacity have no “vested right” to have their reimbursement rates kept at the same rate because that rate is no longer reasonable, according to its brief.
Idaho Power maintains that rates are always subject to change.
The new proposed rate is the result of months of collaborative discussions with the PUC, Sierra Club, city of Boise, Idaho Clean Energy Association, Idaho Irrigation Pumpers Association and others, according to an Idaho Power press release.
Monday and Tuesday’s hearings did not end in a decision, but were a chance for the PUC to listen to public testimony.
"Tonight's the opportunity for people to come and share comments and input with the commission," PUC spokesman Adam Rush said Tuesday.
The PUC had two scheduled days for hearings, as well as a multiweek period when citizens sent in over 600 written comments. Monday's hearing was a six-hour conference call where dozens of Idahoans phoned in and told the PUC their opinions on the matter. And on Tuesday, the PUC held an in-person hearing where over 100 people testified.
Dec. 3 marked the last day for public comment, and now the PUC will deliberate on Idaho Power's proposed changes to the solar power system behind closed doors, Rush said. Idaho's Open Meeting Law allows for the PUC to deliberate privately in a fully submitted contested case proceeding such as this.
When the commission will issue its decision is unclear.
"There hasn't been a date set at this time," Rush said.
On both Monday and Tuesday, customers around Idaho weighed in about how that change would damage their ability to pay off their investment in solar power and their economic livelihoods.
Many of the testifiers were retirees who spoke about their frustration with Idaho Power’s desire to change the solar-reimbursement structure, as they testified about how they planned to use excess electricity generation from their solar power arrays to help them keep their power bills low as they aged.
During Monday's conference call hearing, a number of Idahoans from around the state called in. Linda and Mervyn Friberg of Nampa called in and said they had decided to add a solar array to their home a year ago with the expectation they would receive reimbursement for their power production from Idaho Power at the same level long into their retirement.
"By adding a solar system, there's an economic and ecological benefit," Linda Friberg said. She added that if Idaho Power changed the metering system, there would be a "significant burden" to the Fribergs' budget.
Robert Loken of Eagle said he had paid thousands of dollars for his solar panels with a promise from Idaho Power that he would be reimbursed at cost for the energy the panels created.
"Now they are breaking their promise by lowering my reimbursement by half," Loken said.
"I was raised to believe a promise is a promise," Loken said. He asked the PUC to reject Idaho Power's proposal.
Boise resident Nick Davis said he was also frustrated by Idaho Power's decision, especially after he recently installed a solar system on his home.
"I'm stuck with the system I've got," he said. If the change to Idaho Power reimbursement system goes through, Davis believes his system will not be financially feasible.
"You say you're being green, environmentally friendly, that you guys support clean energy," Davis said, "but by doing this you are saying exactly the opposite."