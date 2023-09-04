Idaho Power solar Boise

Built in 1905, this North End Boise home has solar panels that provide energy to the Idaho Power grid.

 Mia Maldonado / Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Aug. 31 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Todd Fischer, an electrical engineer, has lived in his North End home since 1988. Built in 1905, the Victorian-style home is a juxtaposition between Boise’s historical architecture and modern energy technology.

On the inside, the home is aligned with wooden columns and a wooden staircase, but on the outside sit 16 solar panels on the south side of his rooftop that generate electricity for his home.

Idaho Power solar Boise

Todd Fischer, a North End resident in Boise, shows Idaho Capital Sun staff his home’s electrical system. As an electrical engineer, he said he was curious to learn more about solar technology and decided to install solar panels to his rooftop in 2016.

