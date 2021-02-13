BOISE — Idaho’s state parks have seen a huge boom in use in the past year as Idahoans sought relief from the pandemic in the outdoors.
“We had a record-shattering 7.7 million visitors,” interim state Parks Director told lawmakers Friday, “about 1.2 million visitors over the previous year.”
But the sharp increase in use is taking a toll on park facilities, and everything from septic systems to campsites to trails needs work. “Our visitors tell us they love our parks,” Buxton told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “but they also ask for more: More parks, more campsites, more recreational opportunities and programs.”
Lawmakers were listening, and within an hour after Buxton’s comments at the joint committee’s budget hearing on the state Department of Parks & Recreation on Friday, the panel voted unanimously in favor of a $3 million supplemental appropriation to make major park upgrades this year.
The $3 million boost to state parks is part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative, which Little unveiled in his State of the State and budget address to lawmakers at the start of this year’s legislative session. It proposes tapping Idaho’s current big budget surplus to fund an array of infrastructure investments and tax cuts.
Idaho’s state parks operate almost entirely on fees and other revenue; just 7.5% of the roughly $45 million total budget comes from the state general fund.
“The governor’s ‘Building Idaho’s Future’ supplemental will go a long way to help us address many of these maintenance needs that are immediate,” Buxton said. “This department does amazing things with very little.”
“This $3 million will be immediately used,” she said.
Supplemental appropriations allow spending during the current budget year, rather than waiting for the state’s new fiscal year to start on July 1. The appropriation still needs passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.
The $3 million is targeted to six major projects, but also leaves room for additional work on septic and water systems, roads, restrooms, parking lots and more at parks across the state. Here are the six major projects:
- Replacement of the Bruneau Dunes Observatory, $950,000
- New septic system for Massacre Rocks State Park, $700,000
- Remodel of the historic Rocky Point Lodge at Heyburn State Park, $650,000
- Rehabilitation work on historic structures, some of them earthquake-damaged, at Land of the Yankee Fork-Bayhorse State Park, $500,000
- Idaho Centennial Trail improvements, $250,000
- Property acquisition to enlarge and connect Castle Rocks State Park and the City of Rocks National Monument, $240,000
Replacement of the Bruneau Dunes Observatory is a “large-ticket item, but an incredibly popular and important facility that we have in the state of Idaho,” Buxton said. “The existing observatory is approaching its 25-year anniversary.”
“Every year, school groups from all over southern Idaho visit this place to explore the universe and learn about the natural environment,” Buxton told JFAC. “This investment would allow 100,000 visitors to the park.”
The current telescope is 20 years old, the dome rotation is corroded, and the track and motors are worn out, she said. That affects the ability to rotate the telescope’s view for spectators.
“The state is pursuing dark sky certification through the International Dark Sky Association, and the opportunity to boost the community, (and nearby) Mountain Home, through this investment is immense,” Buxton said.
She noted the high price for the new septic system at Massacre Rocks, and said that’s because not only is the current system at the park along the Snake River in eastern Idaho out of compliance, the state would like to develop more campsites there. To move sewage away from the river will require boring uphill under the interstate, she said.
“It will be very expensive, especially in those basalt soils,” Buxton said. “So while it may look to be gold-plated, I promise you it is not.”
The expansion at Castle Rock and the City of Rocks will increase opportunities for rock climbing, mountain biking, hiking, camping and more. “We’re seeing huge use of that park,” Buxton said.
The Idaho Centennial Trail stretches for more than 900 miles, running the entire length of the state, and was first designated in 1990. It crosses through 11 national forests and three wilderness areas.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “I’ve been on that trail, and in some areas it’s pretty much totally impossible. … Is this for cleaning it up?”
Buxton said, “A quarter-million is an amazing amount of money for us to have, but it’s not enough, certainly, to enhance that 900-mile trail.” Instead, the funds would go to enhance trail connections in rural Idaho by adding signage, improving trail access by clearing debris in some areas, and doing GPS work to make the trail more accessible.
Ward-Engelking said, “I think this has the potential to be a tremendous tourist attraction and a great asset for our state, so I’m glad to see that we’re starting working on it.”
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, asked why the governor didn’t designate even more money for state parks, including to add new parks as the state grows. Idaho currently has 30 state parks.
Nate Fisher, the governor’s policy adviser for parks, said, “Given the increase, our growing population, and the need for healthy outdoor activity and the impacts it can have … I think the governor is interested in talking about opportunities.” The state parks board already has had discussions about the old Teton Dam site as a possible new park area, he said.
Buxton said the Parks Department secured $1.2 million in CARES Act funds this year and used it for urgent maintenance upgrades at four parks that have had “heavy, heavy use,” Priest Lake and Farragut in North Idaho, and Box Canyon and Bear Lake in southern Idaho.
“Outdoor recreation needs are getting ever larger, as our visitation numbers attest,” she said.
For next year, the governor is recommending a 4.4% increase in total funds for state parks, including constructing a new campground as part of the new Billingsley Creek Unit of Thousand Springs State Park and funding visitor center exhibits there; two additional park rangers positions statewide, which will be parceled out to multiple parks through part-time additions; a registration system upgrade and an $80,000 bump in funding to cover increased park operations costs statewide. JFAC will start setting state agency budget for next year on Feb. 19.
Buxton said the state parks couldn’t open their campgrounds until June in 2020 as they implemented training and preventive measures for COVID-19 safety, but customer reviews for the year remained strong nevertheless. Once campgrounds opened, she said, “The campsites filled up immediately.”
Parks remained open for day use even when camping was shut down during the pandemic, she said.