The Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and officers across the state will participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” education campaign to urge Idaho drivers to travel sober this holiday season.
More than 250 people have died on Idaho roads this year, according to OHS, making 2021 the deadliest year for traffic fatalities since 2006, a press release said.
In 2020, 43% of all fatalities were due to impaired driving.
“One life lost is too many. As 2021 ends, please celebrate the holidays wisely. Make safe decisions behind the wheel to avoid devastating consequences,” said OHS Manager John Tomlinson.
“Always buckle up and if your festivities will include alcohol, please make a plan for a sober ride home.”
OHS Grants Officer Lisa Losness said impaired driving is completely preventable, and everyone can choose to avoid dangerous driving behaviors to make the holidays safer for family and friends.
The Idaho Transportation Department encourages people to designate sober drivers, buckle up and call the Idaho State Police if you observe an impaired driver on the road.
