Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Giving a headbutt here and a headbutt there, the long-haired tabby cat moved back and forth against an unexpected visitor.

In another room, an exceptionally fluffy and large grayish-brown cat with wide yellow eyes lounged atop a high cabinet, not too relaxed to swat at the dangly end of a fishing pole toy being flung toward them.

Recommended for you

Load comments