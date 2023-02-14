BOISE — Giving a headbutt here and a headbutt there, the long-haired tabby cat moved back and forth against an unexpected visitor.
In another room, an exceptionally fluffy and large grayish-brown cat with wide yellow eyes lounged atop a high cabinet, not too relaxed to swat at the dangly end of a fishing pole toy being flung toward them.
Such was the scene at the Simply Cats Valentine’s Day open house, an event where the public could pay $5 to visit and play with the no-kill shelter’s current residents to their heart’s content.
“We got our second cat from here and it was a really wonderful experience,” Melinda Whitney said. “And so we’ve been itching to come back and I don’t think there’s a better way to spend Valentine’s Day than loving on kitties.”
The event featured cookies — for the humans — a photo area, raffle prizes and plenty of opportunities to meet cats in the facility’s many cat rooms. Cats at the shelter stay in rooms instead of wire crates.
Adoptions did not take place at the event, but it gave visitors a chance to meet cats they were interested in, and they could apply to adopt, said Maddie Corey, the shelter’s fundraising and outreach coordinator. The shelter held its first such open house on Giving Tuesday in 2022 and raised $6,000 solely from the event, on top of online fundraising that day, she said.
Shelter staff saw Valentine’s Day as a great chance to host another open house, Corey said.
“We were like, ‘there might be a lot of people that don’t have anyone to spend Valentine’s Day with,” Corey said. “’Maybe they want to spend it with our cats.’”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter migrated to an appointment-only adoption system. Instead of people coming in and looking at cats at their leisure, they needed to make an appointment to see one or more cats they were interested in, Corey said.
The system results in more cats being adopted than if they were to have open hours every day, Corey said.
Having scheduled adoption appointments allows the shelter’s staff and doctors more time to work together to prepare the cat for adoption and allows the shelter’s two adoption coordinators to have in-depth conversations with prospective cat owners. They can go over the cat’s medical history and answer any questions they may have, Corey said.
It also is is better for the cats' well-being, she said.
"When there’s less people in a day, it is quieter, which is good for the cats because they are going through a change," Corey said. "They may be scared or confused or stressed.”
The event takes place during the calm before the storm for the shelter and others like it — toward the end of this month, the shelter will be busy taking in pregnant cats and kittens that will need to be fostered and adopted, Corey said.
The shelter is constantly in need of volunteers and people willing to foster cats, said Maribeth Yeates, the shelter’s administrative assistant.
“We’re always looking to make our team stronger, and because of the stronger team — and by that I mean all of our volunteers and everyone — the more we can do for the community,” Yeates said.
Last year, the shelter took in 57 pregnant cats who gave birth in foster care, Yeates said. Their kittens were spayed, neutered, microchipped, disease-tested, dewormed and vaccinated before adoption, Yeates said. In addition, the shelter took in about 600 orphaned kittens for rehoming, she said.
Lyn Hughes has made a volunteer home for herself at Simply Cats since moving from Mississippi in November.
“This is my best two hours of the week, when I’m here visiting with the cats,” Hughes said with a laugh. “It’s so nice and quiet and they just appreciate it so much, just getting somebody to notice them and play with them.”
Guin Peterson was admiring a cat who was in quarantine, looking sleepy in a fleecy portable shelter. She volunteers making toys and crate blankets for the cats.
“I would just encourage anybody that is looking for a cat to consider Simply Cats because the work they do is so worthwhile,” Peterson said.
For more information about volunteering, fostering, or adopting cats, the public can visit the shelter’s website at SimplyCats.org.