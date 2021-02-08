BOISE — Annual registration stickers for snowmobiles in Idaho would rise from $31 to $49.50, under legislation that cleared a House committee Monday after it was proposed by the snowmobilers themselves.
“Snowmobilers are proud of the fact that we pay our own way,” Sandra Mitchell, public lands director for the Idaho State Snowmobile Association and executive director of the Idaho Recreation Council, told the House Transportation & Defense Committee. “There is no general tax money in the snowmobile program.”
Instead, fees paid by snowmobilers pay for county-operated trail-grooming programs around the state, along with plowing parking lots, maintaining restrooms, building and maintaining warming huts, contributing toward search and rescue costs and more.
“Snowmobilers designate to which grooming program they want their money to go, so they actually put their money where they ride,” Mitchell said.
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, the sponsor of HB 61, said, “I represent District 8, a playground for a lot of people in this state.” Crowds of both Idahoans and tourists come to his district to enjoy the trails, he said, but fees haven’t been raised in 15 years, and counties are having trouble keeping up with the costs.
“To continue to run these grooming programs takes money, and fee increases are not something that I take lightly,” Gestrin told the committee. “This fee increase today … is brought to us by the community that actually provides the service.”
Larry Laxson, Valley County parks and recreation director and president of the Idaho State Snowmobile Association, told the lawmakers, “Just in Valley County, snowmobiling brings in an estimated $35 million a year to our economy. And remember, our rural counties, we don’t have the opportunities for large businesses to raise money. Eighty percent of Valley County is public lands. We either survive on recreation or die on recreation.”
It’s getting harder and harder to find volunteers to work on trail maintenance and other projects, Laxson told lawmakers, and equipment and fuel costs have soared since the fee last was increased. “I really appreciate if you guys would support his,” he said. “It’s needed for our rural communities and for our rural families.”
Several committee members had questions, but the bill cleared the committee on a voice vote. It now heads to the full House. To become law, it’d need to pass there, clear a Senate committee and the full Senate, and be signed into law by the governor.
The panel also approved a companion bill that Gestrin proposed, HB 61, which would create a new State Snowmobile Avalanche Fund and direct $1 from each snowmobile sticker sold into the new fund. The estimated $43,000 raised annually would be used to support avalanche forecasting, avalanche warning systems, and avalanche response throughout the state.
“We use the avalanche centers in predicting snow conditions,” Gestrin said. “We feel a responsibility to contribute.”