The National Weather Service warned of possible snow mixed with rain Thursday afternoon at lower elevations and up to 16 inches of snowfall expected in the west-central Idaho mountains Wednesday through Friday.
The winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon said 3 to 5 inches of snow were expected between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Friday in areas at least 4,500 feet above sea level.
Snow could mix with rain Thursday afternoon in areas below 5,500 feet in elevation. Boise sits at about 2,700 feet above sea level and Nampa is at about 2,500 feet above sea level.
The snowfall could make traffic conditions difficult. The weather advisory urged drivers to slow down and be careful on the roads. The Idaho Transportation Department encouraged people to adjust their driving for weather conditions and give snowplows some room on the road.
"This storm is forecasted to have a mix of snow and rain, which can create unique hazards for motorists, especially in the mountain. Rain can quickly turn to snow and ice," Idaho Transportation Department spokesman Jake Melder said in an email.
"We have our plows and their operators ready to attack this storm and they will be out in force, but it’s imperative you drive as conditions allow," he said. "If you do come across our plows, give them plenty of space and never pass them on the right."
Melder said the department has a page on its website dedicated to winter driving as part of a campaign called "Idaho Ready." The site details how ITD prepares state roads for winter conditions and gives tips on the best way to drive safely throughout the season.