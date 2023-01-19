Originally published Jan. 19 on KTVB.COM.
Several crashes have been reported on Interstate 84, the Interstate 184 connector and some major arterial streets in Ada and Canyon counties Thursday morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
After weeks of relatively mild weather, snow and snow mixed with rain fell overnight and continued into the Thursday morning rush hour. The KTVB First Alert Weather team forecasts snow to continue into the mid-morning hours.
During the 9 a.m. hour, crews were responding to crashes at Stafford Road and Highway 20-26 in Caldwell, and Emmett Road and Highway 44 in Middleton. A slide-off and a crash were reported near the westbound I-184/I-84 merge in Boise, and a crash was blocking one lane of southbound Locust Grove Road at Overland in Meridian.
As of 8:20 a.m., the Ada County Highway District was reporting the following crashes:
During the 8 a.m. hour, traffic was thinning out, but traffic cameras and the Idaho Transportation Department continue to indicate snowy or wet roadways for I-84 and I-184 through the Treasure Valley.
Check road reports, traffic and highway cameras any time on the KTVB Traffic page.
