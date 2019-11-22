It’s about to feel a lot like Christmas — even if Thanksgiving hasn’t shown up yet.
Snow is forecasted for the Treasure Valley for just the second time this fall and is expected to start overnight Sunday, according to Les Colin, the lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Boise.
“There will be quite a bit of snow in the northern mountains, at least 6 inches in the higher mountains, and an inch or two in the valley through Thanksgiving,” Colin said.
Snow showers are expected to continue Monday night, drop away Tuesday and kick back up again Wednesday, according to the NWS forecast.
The mountains north of Boise and in central Idaho will get hit harder, with at least 6 inches of snow expected for the higher elevations, according to Colin.
In Boise, precipitation is expected to begin as rain Sunday and eventually turn into the cold flaky stuff overnight, Colin said, marking a shift from the unusual dryness that has hit the Treasure Valley this past month.
“Usually, we have quite a bit of rain or snow in November,” Colin said. So far, he said, Boise had only received one-one-hundredth of an inch of water this month.
“That’s extremely dry,” Colin said.
The dryness is part of a stationary weather pattern that’s keeping precipitation out of the area. A stationary weather pattern like that hasn’t happened in fall for a few years, but people who might have been enjoying the clear skies should expect slush and snow next week.