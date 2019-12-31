A storm system was expected to move into Idaho starting on New Year's Eve, bringing skiers and snowboarders joy.
The National Weather Service has declared a Winter Weather Advisory for the central Idaho and Boise mountains, including the Highway 21 and 55 corridors and Long Valley, in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. New Year's Day.
Just under 10 inches of snow were forecast for Bogus Basin ski area north of Boise, and Idaho's central mountain ranges will be hammered with up to a foot and a half of snow at the highest elevations, according to NWS Meteorologist Jessica Chiari.
"What we have going on is a good patch of moisture coming in off the coast," said Chiari, adding that the main thrust of the weather system was expected to hit Idaho starting Tuesday night and continuing into the new year.
"In the Treasure Valley, it's going to turn into rain," Chiari said, as the NWS forecast does not predict snow to fall under 6,000 feet of elevation.
Chiari said temperatures in the Treasure Valley will remain just above freezing as the moisture band moves through Idaho, but those temps will not affect the punch of snow pressing into central Idaho.
"It's good news for skiers," Chiari said.