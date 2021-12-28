BOISE — Cold weather and snowy conditions are likely to continue into Wednesday and later this week in the Treasure Valley.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, the agency is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow for the Boise area, while Caldwell and the surrounding areas are predicted to get 2 to 4 inches of snow, said Sophia Adams, general forecaster with the service.
The National Weather Service may issue another winter weather advisory for Thursday’s predicted snowfall, but is focusing on messaging about Wednesday's forecast for now, Adams said.
On Friday night, low temperatures are predicted to fall into the single digits, though exact numbers will be subject to change, Adams said. As of publication, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 4 degrees Friday night for Boise, and 2 degrees in Caldwell.
The low temperatures are “definitely colder than average,” and winds can make it feel even colder, Adams said.
“We’re not expecting right now to put out any windchill warnings because wind speeds wouldn’t be high enough to cause that level of concern, but we’ll likely be messaging that it’ll be below the normal temperature and you might want to bundle up a little more than usual,” Adams said.
The predicted cold temperatures will likely not break any records, Adams said. In December 2016, in which the Treasure Valley was also in a La Niña year, it reached minus–10 degrees, and in 1990 to 1991, temperatures fell to minus–23 to minus–25, Adams said.
