Environmental non-profit Snake River Waterkeeper (SRW) filed a civil lawsuit against J.R. Simplot Company on Tuesday for polluting the middle Snake River in violation of the Clean Water Act. SRW and its lawyers filed the lawsuit in federal court for the district of Idaho.

The lawsuit outlines the size and scope of Simplot’s Grand View Feedlot holding a maximum capacity of 150,000 head of cattle. The stockyard generates 47,450 tons of manure or more each year, according to the lawsuit.

