NAMPA — The Snake River Stampede will be back this summer July 20-24, and tickets went on sale Monday.
The more than 100-year-old rodeo, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, is offering a new outdoor option this year. Fans can watch the action in the Ford Idaho Center indoor arena, or they can watch via a big screen in the outdoor amphitheater, complete with food trucks, vendors and live music.
“We have long considered adding the outdoor amphitheater experience to the rodeo and this seems like a great year to do if for our fans,” Snake River Stampede President Roger Todd said in a statement.
Tickets can be purchased online at ICtickets.com or at the Ford Idaho Center ticket office.
Guidelines for cleanliness and sanitation will be implemented as recommended by local health professionals, according to a press release from the rodeo. Socially distanced seating will be made available at the Saturday matinee performance.
"Our board of directors takes the safety of our contestants, fans, and volunteers very seriously," Todd said, "and we will practice safety and follow distancing guidelines as well as continue to monitor any potential threat, but we know at this time that we can have a safe yet exciting rodeo in Nampa once again."
Jeff Agenbroad, a state senator who serves on the Snake River Stampede board of directors, told the Idaho Press on Monday, "It is our understanding Southwest District Health and the City of Nampa recently issued guidance with no capacity limitations. As we move closer to the rodeo dates our board will continue to monitor the guidelines issued by the governing bodies and our health professionals to apply appropriate capacity limits, if any, for our event."
The Idaho Center's indoor arena can seat more than 12,000 people.
Though the rodeo will take place, there will not be a Stampede parade this year.
"With a growing community and the inability to ensure social distancing, it has been decided that the parade will be reconsidered next year," a press release from the rodeo said.
The Snake River Stampede started in 1915 in Nampa and has grown to one of the top 10 regular season professional rodeos in the nation out of the approximately 600 rodeos sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The five-day event typically attracts 60,000 people and has an estimated economic impact of $5 million to $10 million, according to Stampede officials.
The Canyon County Fair, the Caldwell Night Rodeo and the Western Idaho Fair are also scheduled to take place this summer after being canceled last year.