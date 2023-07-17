The 108th Annual Snake River Stampede rodeo is back in Canyon County this week.
Hosted at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, the rodeo will be held Tuesday through Saturday. Rodeo action is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. each night with festivities around the Idaho Center such as amphitheater shopping and food trucks starting at 5:30 p.m. There's also a matinee rodeo on Saturday at noon.
Immediately following the rodeo each night there will be concerts at the amphitheater – Chris Colston will be performing Tuesday, Shane Profitt on Wednesday, Nate Burnham on Thursday, Union Gray on Friday and Straightaway on Saturday.
Either way, expect large and raucous crowds at the Idaho Center, which can seat just over 12,000 fans at capacity. Lynn Calvin, executive director with the Snake River Stampede, said over 60,000 visitors are expected to come through Nampa and the Treasure Valley for rodeo week.
“We are extremely thankful the Snake River Stampede has called Nampa home for the past 108 years," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in an emailed statement to the Idaho Press. "This annual event has a positive economic impact to our local economy and serves as an expression of the heart and legacy of Nampa. As one of the top ten rodeos in the nation, Nampa is fortunate to be the birthplace of the ‘Wildest Fastest Show on Earth.’”
The Snake River Stampede, one of the oldest and most historic rodeos in the United States, is a direct descendent of the Nampa Harvest Festival which began in 1911, according to the Snake River Stampede website. Initially, the "old time harvest festival" featured crop and stock exhibits, prizes for the best products of Nampa farms, orchards and gardens, sports and contests, special attractions, and free amusements, according to the website.
The event was held in late September.
After two successful years, a bucking contest was added to the Harvest Festival docket in 1913. The first bucking contest took place in a large, roped-off area where the Nampa Post Office is now located, according to the website. Because there were no stands at the venue, spectators stood outside a roped-off area to watch the action.
The bucking contests gained popularity and continued into the 1920s, and other events were added to the schedule such as calf roping and bulldogging, the website said.
A watershed year for the local rodeo came in 1937, when many changes took place that led to it becoming a national event. According to the website, the rodeo separated from the Harvest Festival and moved its dates to July. It would join the Rodeo Cowboys Association and become a professional rodeo. While it was renamed the Snake River Stampede, lights were installed on the rodeo grounds as action shifted to nighttime events.
In 1950, a new state-of-the-art, horseshoe-shaped stadium, seating approximately 10,000, was built and a top western star was brought in to entertain at halftime of the rodeo.
To this day, top rodeo talent comes to town. Reigning world champions that will be looking to reclaim victory this week include team roping header Rhen Richard from Roosevelt, Utah; tie-down roper Riley Webb from Denton, Texas; barrel racer Jordan Briggs from Tolar, Texas; and steer roper Cole Patterson from Pratt, Kansas.