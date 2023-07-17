Support Local Journalism


The 108th Annual Snake River Stampede rodeo is back in Canyon County this week.

Hosted at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, the rodeo will be held Tuesday through Saturday. Rodeo action is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. each night with festivities around the Idaho Center such as amphitheater shopping and food trucks starting at 5:30 p.m. There's also a matinee rodeo on Saturday at noon. 

