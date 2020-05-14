Snake River Stampede officials are still figuring out a plan to safely host the rodeo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stampede board of directors met Tuesday night to continue to formulate a plan to pull off the rodeo — which is currently scheduled for July 14-18 at the Ford Idaho Center — in accordance with all safety guidelines, according to a press release. The directors will work on a plan that complies with the fourth phase of Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Rebounds plan. Stage 4 is scheduled to begin June 13, assuming prior criteria has been met. Idaho will enter stage 2 on Saturday, Little confirmed Thursday.
The board will continue to monitor the status of the novel coronavirus in Idaho, with a final decision on the Snake River Stampede expected by the end of this month.
“We are optimistic we can hold the rodeo, but will continue to have conversations over the next few weeks with public health officials, our partners and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to determine what is the best route moving forward,” Snake River Stampede President Roger Todd said in the statement. “We are hoping that the Snake River Stampede is the celebration that brings our community together, while practicing safe and recommended social distancing. But we also want to be aware of how our decision moving forward could affect our community. That is why we are moving forward and will reevaluate when we are closer to the date and know more as our state reopens.”