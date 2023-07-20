...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 107 on Friday, up to 109 on Saturday
and up to 104 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Shoppers walk through a vendor area on the concourse surrounding the Ford Idaho Center amphitheater prior to the evening rodeo performance of the Snake River Stampede in Nampa on Wednesday.
NAMPA – It appears to be business as usual at this year’s iteration of the Snake River Stampede.
On Wednesday evening before the rodeo got underway, fans walked around the outdoor concourse above the Ford Idaho Center amphitheater, perusing and shopping at various food and merchandise vendors.
That preceded over 7,500 spectators taking in rodeo action that evening in the over-12,000-seat arena, according to Snake River Stampede Executive Director Lynn Calvin. That number was expected to grow to near capacity on Thursday evening, which was designated as Patriot Night.
Star resident Lois Hawk said she came to the Wednesday festivities with well over 10 family members. She said it was her second consecutive year attending the Snake River Stampede, which is in its 108th year. The first night of the rodeo was Tuesday and it will last through Saturday evening.
“It’s a family event,” Hawk said. “We have relatives here from all over the place that came here with us.”
Carol Elliston, who runs the vendor Simply Annamazy with her husband, Scotty, echoed the family-first approach featured at the Stampede.
Elliston said she and Scotty attend rodeos in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Utah.
She said that the Stampede is “one of the best ones we do, and we do them all over.”
Elliston said one of the cooler elements of the Stampede is that if fans choose to stay outside, they can watch the rodeo live on the amphitheater's video board.
“I just love how family-oriented it is,” she said. “It’s great to see the littles and adults together having fun.”
Eric Smith was in attendance Wednesday with his wife, son and nephew. Smith said he came to the Snake River Stampede in the 1990s when it was held at an outdoor venue. He recently moved back to Meridian after spending the past five years in Salt Lake City.
“We know it’s a great event. It doesn’t hurt that it’s indoors,” he said with a laugh.
The Stampede is one of the oldest and most historic rodeos in the United States, and Smith said he was excited to take it in once again.
“We’re here to experience it and see that life,” Smith said regarding rodeo entertainment and culture. “This is the best of the best.”
Brent Aldis, who is visiting the Treasure Valley this week from south Texas, came to Wednesday’s rodeo with friends. Aldis said he has attended some local rodeos in the Lone Star State.
“This one looks nice. There’s a lot to see,” he said while standing outside the Idaho Center. “I think it’ll be an eventful one.”
Aldis said that this week’s warm weather wasn’t a detriment.
“The area’s nice,” he said. “Nice climate. Y'all don’t have any humidity, which is nice.”
Rodeo action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. each night with festivities around the Idaho Center such as amphitheater shopping and food trucks starting at 5:30 p.m. There’s also a matinee rodeo on Saturday at noon.
Immediately following the rodeo each night there will be concerts at the amphitheater — Union Gray will perform on Friday night, while Straightaway will take the stage on Saturday.