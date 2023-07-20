Support Local Journalism


NAMPA – It appears to be business as usual at this year’s iteration of the Snake River Stampede.

On Wednesday evening before the rodeo got underway, fans walked around the outdoor concourse above the Ford Idaho Center amphitheater, perusing and shopping at various food and merchandise vendors.

Snake River Stampede shopping

Merchandise and food vendors line the concourse outside the Ford Idaho Center on Wednesday evening. The Snake River Stampede rodeo will last through Saturday evening in Nampa.

