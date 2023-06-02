IMG_2104X.jpg (copy)

A power boat makes its way downstream on the Snake River in the Morley Nelson Birds of Prey Natural Conservation Area.

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky

The Birds of Prey National Conservation Area (NCA) Partnership will host its annual fundraiser, Snake River Raptor Fest, at the Indian Creek Winery in Kuna on Saturday.

The organization coordinates with the Bureau of Land Management, which operates the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area south of Boise, to monitor raptors that live in the area, restore their habitat, and do education and outreach, said Matt Podolsky, a board member with the Birds of Prey NCA Partnership.

