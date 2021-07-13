BOISE — Last weekend, the Treasure Valley saw its first smoky days from what’s expected to be a destructive wildfire season. The poor air quality came amid a lengthy heat wave that should continue, at least for the next week.
The source of the smoke, which lingered Monday, is a handful of wildfires in northern California, Oregon and central Idaho, north of Boise, said Mike Toole, airshed coordinator for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Treasure Valley residents should expect similar conditions, to varying degrees, for the rest of the summer.
“There are a lot more extenuating circumstances this year, with the severity of the drought the dryness of the fuels,” Toole said. “Looking at the forecast … I think we’ll be dealing with the smoke in the Treasure Valley for the foreseeable future, on different levels. It could be lighter and moderate and then we could have some drainage that hits us pretty hard in the early mornings and evenings.”
Drainage is the tendency of smoke to sink to low points during cooler temperatures, Toole explained. In early mornings and late evenings, smoke from nearby fires will drop into drainages, such as state Highway 55, and convene in the Treasure Valley, a low point compared to the mountainous regions to the north. By contrast, smoke from Northern California and Oregon comes to southwestern Idaho by wind transport, Toole said.
Sensitive populations, such as children, seniors and those with health conditions, should be aware of the current air quality, Toole said. That includes anyone with heart and respiratory issues. The weekend saw conditions DEQ categorized as “moderate,” which means the smoke could impact the health of sensitive populations. The next ascending category, “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” advises sensitive groups avoid prolonged exertion outdoors while all others should reduce outdoor activities.
In higher-risk air quality categories, more people can experience negative affects from smoke.
“Some people aren’t affected, some are overly sensitive, and there’s a lot of people that fall in between once it starts to get high,” Toole said.
After “good” air quality Monday, DEQ again issued a “moderate” advisory for Tuesday and announced that “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality is expected for the rest of the week. DEQ’s air quality index triggers burn restrictions in Canyon and Ada counties when it reaches 60 or above. Tuesday’s index is 87, which means outdoor burning and the use of wood stoves and fireplaces are prohibited.
HEAT CONTINUES
Meanwhile, a prolonged heat wave likely won’t abate anytime soon, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Spencer Tangen. Boise has seen 11 days of at least 100-degree temperatures this year. That’s compared to one 100-degree day as of this time last year.
While temperatures are expected to drop slightly into the high 90s through Friday, they will likely reach 100 again this weekend, Tangen said.
“There’s no real end in sight for the above normal temperatures,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s here to stay for a while longer.”
Dry conditions, too, will continue, Tangen predicts. Almost 90% of the U.S. West faces drought, the Associated Press reported, and Idaho is not immune. Below-average precipitation along with early snowpack melt has led to about 80% of the state experiencing drought conditions, KTVB reported.
Some moisture is forecast early next week in the Treasure Valley, Tangen said, but a little rain could mean thunderstorms, as well.
“That would definitely not be good for wildfires with it being so hot and dry,” he said.
Despite a slight drop in temperatures this week, Tangen warned the heat could still pose a safety risk.
“People should still take precautions to get out of the heat and try to avoid working out during the heat of the day,” he said. “Try to find air conditioning and drink lots of water to avoid getting heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”