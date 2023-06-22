Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Nothing smells of summer quite like chlorine.

On Thursday, Idaho Central Aquatic Center officially opened. The facility is the first of its kind in Idaho, located at 3575 S. Findley Ave. in Boise. The project began in May 2020 and was made possible through various partnerships, including the Greater Boise Auditorium District and Idaho Central Credit Union.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press.

