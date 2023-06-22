BOISE — Nothing smells of summer quite like chlorine.
On Thursday, Idaho Central Aquatic Center officially opened. The facility is the first of its kind in Idaho, located at 3575 S. Findley Ave. in Boise. The project began in May 2020 and was made possible through various partnerships, including the Greater Boise Auditorium District and Idaho Central Credit Union.
“You get the smell of the water and the chlorine … smells like summer,” Chief Marketing Officer at Idaho Central Credit Union Michael Watson said. “It was really hard for me not to just dive in.”
This pool is going to touch so many people — locals and visitors, Watson said.
“We love how this is going to give back to the community,” Watson said.
For Ryan Stratton, founder of the Greater Boise Aquatic Foundation, the aquatic center is less about fun times at the pool and more about water safety.
“Drowning is the second-leading cause of death among children under age 14 and the leading cause of death amongst children under the age of 4. And we have the cure: we teach kids to swim,” Stratton said. “Teaching kids to swim will reduce drowning rates by 88%. That is an incredible statistic and all we’ve got to do is provide the space and the opportunity to do that.”
Idaho has one of the highest drowning rates in the country, Stratton said. With this pool filling a gap that has been in the Treasure Valley for so long, his hope is drowning in Idaho will decrease.
“We all do things for a lot of reasons,” Stratton said, gesturing to his kids. “We do it for the community, we do it for our kids. This is for you guys.”
The center is a 50,000-square-foot facility featuring an eight-lane 50-meter competition pool and a six-lane 25-yard pool. Programs at the center include swimming lessons, community lap swimming, water polo, lifeguard training and more.
Mark Stevenson, head coach of the Treasure Valley Water Polo Club, hopes to bring the high school team to the center to practice a couple times a week. Water polo provides kids who are bored of swimming with a transitional sport — one that will inevitably create better swimmers.
“These kids are going to save lives someday,” Stevenson said. “They’re such strong swimmers.”
The club has practiced at the YMCA pool, but as the team has grown they’ve grown out of the pool size. The club currently has around 30 boys and 16 girls. Kids as young as 11-12 are welcome to join, Stevenson said.
“It’s a great opportunity to get more kids in the water,” Stevenson said. “Any kid that wants to play can come out and have a good time.”
The center is also anticipating hosting local high school swim meets in the coming years.
“Our mission is to develop community spaces,” Chair of the Board for the Greater Boise Auditorium District Kristen Muchow said. “This is our first project, outside of the convention center, that we’ve been involved in. Once we were able to look at the numbers and everything we thought, ‘gosh, this is kind of a no-brainer.’”
The project provided an investment opportunity for the district, giving them a 5% return on any money they put into the project, Muchow said.
“For us, the financial benefit was there, but also the community impact benefit is there,” Muchow said. “This is one example of a public-private partnership can go really well.”
This summer, the facility is expecting to host two USA Swimming competitions, bringing in a total benefit of $1.7 million to the area, according to Visit Boise.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com