Obit-Smash Mouth-Steve Harwell

In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with the band in Anaheim, Calif. Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise. 

 AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File

LOS ANGELES — Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth that was behind the megahit “All Star” has died. He was 56.

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise. The cause of death was acute liver failure, Hayes said in a statement.

