An Idaho state trooper pulled over a 16-year-old driver last week for going 117 miles an hour on the highway with two people in the car.
As Idaho State Police Lieutenant Sam Ketchum told the story, he said the state police called the driver’s parents. They became irate. Ketchum assumed the parents had a stern conversation when the teenager returned home.
It was another egregious example of speeding, which has recently increased significantly both throughout the state and the country.
“That’s what we need,” Ketchum said of the parents’ reaction. “We need the parents to start enforcing these things as well and saying ‘we don’t drive that way’ because it’s not only dangerous to you or the person in your car, it’s dangerous to everyone on the motorway out there.”
Since speeding and reckless driving picked up last year, it hasn’t slowed down. That’s led to more deaths and serious injuries. In late July and early August, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety carried out an aggressive driving campaign and had troopers working overtime to focus on the issue.
As of Monday, there had been 145 traffic fatalities this year in Idaho, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. In contrast, by Aug. 9 in 2020, there had been 117 fatalities.
“This is a community thing. It can’t just be us trying to fix this problem,” Ketchum said. “There’s no way we’re going to be able to fix this by ourselves. We can’t write enough tickets, we can’t do enough education. The community has to get involved and say enough’s enough, we’re not going to put up with this in our area.”
In 2019, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 10, there were 2,334 excessive speed citations in Idaho. That number rose to 3,049 in 2020 and 3,414 in 2021. Excessive speeding is defined as driving at least 16 miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit.
There’s also been an increase in reckless driving misdemeanors, from 94 statewide year-to-date on Aug. 10, 2019, up to 132 in 2020 and 148 in 2021. The numbers in southwest Idaho follow a similar trend.
Ketchum’s top goal is to have zero deaths on roads. That’s why there’s enforcement for things like impaired driving, aggressive driving and people not wearing seat belts. But the numbers are moving in the opposite direction.
“Those things all lead to a higher number of fatalities or injury crashes,” Ketchum said. “Our guys have seen that as we’ve gone along, especially last year during that pandemic time is when we really noticed it and then it’s just kind of continued since then.”
Ketchum has been a state trooper for 22 years and said the speeding numbers are “different than I’ve ever seen.” There haven’t been more troopers out on the road, he said, but the growing population of the Treasure Valley means more cars overall.
Ketchum believes the trend might have been caused by less busy roads during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic potentially meaning people saw an opportunity to drive faster. Now, he said, the daily stresses of life like high gas prices and the lingering pandemic may be factoring into people being less patient.
No matter the cause, the trends are clear.
In Boise and Nampa, numbers have been similarly high. In 2019, the Boise Police Department issued 7,419 speeding tickets. That number climbed to 9,552 last year and is already up to 4,763 through July of this year.
The Boise Police Department posted on Facebook in June that officers observed dangerous driving on Interstate 184 (the Boise Connector) and downtown.
“Drivers are reminded to slow down and put away the phone and other distractions,” the June 14 post read. “Summer is called the 100 deadliest days and we want everyone traveling in Boise to get home safe. Officers will continue to focus on driving behavior in these areas and others throughout the summer.”
The Nampa Police Department issued 996 speeding citations in the first seven months last year compared to 1,370 this year. That’s a 37.6% increase.
Last year was the deadliest year on highways since 2007, The Associated Press reported. Traffic deaths grew 7.2% to 38,680 even though there was a 13.2% reduction in miles traveled, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates.
In order to change that trend, Ketchum said attitudes need to shift and more people need to slow down and drive safer. Getting the word out is part of what Ketchum wants to do. From there, he hopes it sparks organic conversations between individuals.
“We got to get people to slow down and take a breath here,” Ketchum said. “It’s not just an Idaho problem. This is a nationwide issue that has to be addressed.”