BOISE — The National Weather Service is alerting Treasure Valley and Malheur County drivers that the roads for Thursday morning's commute could be slick.
Less than an inch of snow is expected in the lower Treasure Valley and northern Malheur County, which borders Canyon County on the Oregon side, the weather service said in a release Wednesday afternoon.
According to KTVB's forecast, the valley could see some light snow showers during the first half of Thursday, but no accumulation is expected — only "slush at worst."
Temperatures are expected to rise roughly 10 degrees above the seasonal average toward the end of the week, with Treasure Valley highs near 50 degrees Friday through Sunday and breezy conditions, according to KTVB.
"There's a slight chance for showers Sunday and Monday (20%), but if it happens, it would most likely be rain rather than snow," KTVB meteorologist Bri Eggers reports. "A look ahead to Christmas shows seasonable highs (mid 30s for the Treasure Valley) under partly cloudy skies."