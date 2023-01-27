Nampa Candidate Forum014.JPG (copy)

BOISE — After a strong response to his rule prohibiting those under age 18 from testifying, House Judiciary Chair Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, changed course on Friday.

“I’ve had a lot of calls. At first they were, a lot of them, vile, profane, insulting, but that’s tapered off and they’re more respectful and those are the ones I listen to,” Skaug said at the beginning of Friday’s meeting, in which more than 20 school students were in attendance.

