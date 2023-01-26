Bruce Skaug headshot

Bruce Skaug

BOISE — The House Revenue and Tax Committee on Thursday passed a new, broadened version of an earlier proposal to punish cities that declare themselves “sanctuary cities” for abortions.

The new bill, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, withholds sales and use tax revenue from any city or county that makes a proclamation declaring that it won’t fully cooperate with any state felony investigations or enforcement. Skaug had originally brought forward a bill that specifically targeted cities that wouldn’t fully enforce the state’s abortion bans.

