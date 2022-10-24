Garden City apartments

A rendering of the proposed live-work units in Garden City.

 Courtesy of Hannah Ball

A piece of the French Quarter could be coming to Garden City.

Earlier this week, the Garden City Design Review Committee gave a thumbs up to a project from former mayoral candidate Hannah Ball to develop a 16-unit live-work style project at 213 and 215 34th Street near the Boise River. The project design includes two buildings with open courtyards, balconies with decorative railings and hanging baskets to provide landscaping in the style of traditional Spanish architecture styles commonly associated with New Orleans.

