Snow covers the foothills above downtown Boise forming in this November photo. Temperatures are expected to drop this week, with overnight lows on Wednesday and Thursday hitting single-digits.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Bone-chilling temperatures and possible snow will shoot through the Treasure Valley this week, right in time for the Christmas holiday.

Midweek forecasts call for temperatures in the teens, with overnight lows on Wednesday and Thursday dropping into the single digits. The high for Thursday is predicted to be 17 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

