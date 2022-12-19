Bone-chilling temperatures and possible snow will shoot through the Treasure Valley this week, right in time for the Christmas holiday.
Midweek forecasts call for temperatures in the teens, with overnight lows on Wednesday and Thursday dropping into the single digits. The high for Thursday is predicted to be 17 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow is also likely for Tuesday night, and there is a chance of snow Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.
“It’s Wednesday when an arctic surge will come in here. We’ll get close to zero (degrees) by Thursday morning,” said Les Collin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“Friday it will start to moderate a little and by Christmas we will be closer to normal.”
There are important safety tips to remember when dealing with cold weather. According to the National Weather Service, here are some things to abide by when going outside:
• Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.
• Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
• Cover your mouth to protect lungs from extreme cold.
• Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
Warming stations are also available in Nampa for individuals looking to warm up. Here are the locations:
• Nampa Public Library at 215 12th Ave. South. People can also drink or fill up water bottles at dispensers in the main lobby area and on all three floors and sit anywhere in the library. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building at 820 2nd St. South, open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Nampa City Hall at 411 3rd St. South, open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Harward Recreation Center at 131 Constitution Way. Hours are Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The city of Boise said that its libraries are open to the public and people experiencing homelessness. The Boise Public Library, located at 715 S Capital Blvd., is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also, neighborhood branch locations are open Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Boise shelters Corpus Christi House and Interfaith Sanctuary also provide shelter and warmth for the homeless population. Corpus Christi is a daytime shelter that is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday while Interfaith Sanctuary is seven-day-a-week, around-the-clock operation for those who are seeking shelter.
The city of Boise also has supplied a list of tips for taking preventative action against pipes freezing, which can become a major issue during a cold spell. Here they are:
• Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.
• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up and out of the reach of children.
• When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe — even at a trickle — helps prevent pipes from freezing because the temperature of the water running through it is above freezing.
• Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.
• If you will be going away during a cold weather period, leave the heat in your home set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees.