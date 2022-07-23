Idaho 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson has secured $4 million in federal funding for the Boise downtown YMCA replacement, as part of the fiscal year 2023 federal appropriations package.
The $4 million, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Economic Development Initiative, will be for design and construction of a new YMCA facility in downtown Boise. It’s part of a $60 million redevelopment project that will extend over a three-block area of downtown Boise and include mixed-income housing, expanded high-quality and affordable child care, educational space, retail, community gathering space, and health and wellness services.
The existing Downtown Boise YMCA will move across State Street in 2025 to the entirely new facility, which will be the cornerstone of what’s been dubbed the “Block 68 Catalytic Redevelopment Project.” The plan was first announced in December by the YMCA and the Capital City Development Corp., the city’s redevelopment agency.
“Alongside partners in health care, education and the non-profit and government sectors, the Treasure Valley YMCA will provide comprehensive solutions for community challenges in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities, and I am proud to offer my support,” Simpson said in a statement to the Idaho Press.
He identified the $4 million for the Y in a list of 13 Idaho priorities he successfully secured in the congressional appropriations package, which passed the House last week on a 220-207 vote. Simpson was able to secure the funding through his position as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee.
Ironically, however, both Simpson and 1st District Idaho GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher voted against the bill, which passed on a straight party-line vote with all House Democrats voting in favor and all House Republicans voting against.
“While I am pleased to see these important projects for Idaho included, the spending levels in the overall package far exceed what I could responsibly support,” Simpson said in a news release. “Reckless government spending will only worsen current inflation. I remain committed to prioritizing Idaho’s needs, reducing federal spending, and putting our economy on a sustainable, healthy path for the future. I look forward to working with my colleagues to craft a more responsible spending package that can gain bipartisan support as this bill moves forward to conference.”
To be eligible for the specific HUD grant program, projects must be broadly supported by local stakeholders, including residents, businesses and elected officials; and administered by governmental or non-profit entities. “The Boise YMCA project very clearly fits within these eligibility rules,” said Simpson’s press secretary, Julia Horman.
The Senate has not yet released its version of the bill. “The timing of when the money would flow depends on when the FY23 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill is signed into law,” Horman said in an email to the Idaho Press. That would occur after the House and Senate conference on the bill.
“Congressman Simpson hopes that it will happen as close to the beginning of the fiscal year as possible,” Horman said.
The federal fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 each year.
The Y is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar capital campaign; the plan is to break ground in 2023 and open in 2025.
When the project was announced in December, YMCA President and CEO David Duro said, “The best part is we wouldn’t have to interrupt operations at all.”
That’s because the Y could continue operating in its current facility until it moves across the street to the new one.
“The new Downtown Boise YMCA will be the cornerstone for a campus of opportunity that will create a network of support, vitality, and community for thousands who live and work here,” Duro said in a news release. “This project will create a barrier-free YMCA that will truly serve all, which reinforcing the social fabric of the Downtown Boise neighborhood.”
The other Idaho priorities Simpson secured in the funding bill include water, sewer and transportation projects across eastern and southwestern Idaho; $3.3 million for a College of Southern Idaho education and training center in Jerome; $1 million for manure-handling research facilities at the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment in Kimberly; $813,750 for a much-needed new fire station in McCammon; and $600,000 for the Custer County Court Annex Building in Challis, where the 1957-vintage courthouse was found non-compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2017.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.