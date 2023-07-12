Simplot Don Plant (generic)

Originally published July 11 by Idaho Reports.

The J.R. Simplot Company will spend about $150 million on waste processing upgrades at its Don Plant fertilizer manufacturing facility outside Pocatello, as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after allegations that the company failed to properly identify and manage certain hazardous waste streams.

