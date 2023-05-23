Simplot

The J.R. Simplot Co’s headquarters is shown in downtown Boise in 2013.

 (AP file photo/John Miller)

The J.R. Simplot Company is growing into the Midwest as it looks to expand its turf and horticulture services with the acquisition of four locations.

In a news release, Simplot announced its acquisition of Turf Ventures, LLC and its stores in Downers Grove, Illinois; Warsaw, Indiana; Erlanger, Kentucky; and Export, Pennsylvania.

