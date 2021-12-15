Simplot building on fire in Nampa By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com Dec 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Crews work to extinguish a fire at a J.R. Simplot building in Nampa on Wednesday morning. Alexandra Duggan/Idaho Press Smoke billows from a J.R. Simplot building in Nampa on Wednesday morning. Alexandra Duggan/Idaho Press Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NAMPA — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a J.R. Simplot building off North Middleton Road on Wednesday.Everyone inside the building evacuated and is OK, according to a contractor at the scene. Fire officials were unable to determine the cause of the fire as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.An Idaho Press reporter at the site said there were no visible flames, but lots of smoke that was visible to people in Caldwell. This story will be updated. A contractor here told me everyone got out ok. The fire started about 50 min ago. pic.twitter.com/HMUdDzFCNL — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) December 15, 2021 Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags J.r. Simplot Building Official Journalism Nampa Agency Flame Idaho Press Reporter Contractor Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Idaho played role in stalling three proposed federal vaccine mandates Michael Vaughan’s mother pleads — don't let his case go cold MIKE PRATER: Boise State still stands tall in a sea of college football chaos Dr. Ryan Cole removed from one of Idaho’s largest health care networks Analysis: Boise State has a Scott Yenor problem, and it could prove costly