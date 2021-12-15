Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a J.R. Simplot building off North Middleton Road on Wednesday.

Everyone inside the building evacuated and is OK, according to a contractor at the scene. Fire officials were unable to determine the cause of the fire as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

An Idaho Press reporter at the site said there were no visible flames, but lots of smoke that was visible to people in Caldwell.

This story will be updated.

