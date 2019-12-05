GARDEN CITY — A Garden City man is accused of firing a gun during a suspected domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon.
Police arrested Dwight J. Murphy, 60, at a residence in the 300 block of East 43rd Street, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department. Officers arrived there around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident.
As officers responded, they learned from dispatchers that a man at the home was armed with a gun, and a woman was fleeing the residence, according to the release. Just as officers arrived, it was reported the man fired the gun. No one was injured, however, and police arrested Murphy in the driveway.
Murphy was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked in on suspicion of aggravated assault. He remained jailed Thursday morning and was scheduled to appear in court that day.