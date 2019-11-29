SHOP LOCAL CHALLENGE

Since 2016, the Idaho Press has issued the $2 Challenge to our readers each holiday season. We ask you to spend at least $100 at local businesses, using $2 bills as payment so you can show business owners and the community just how far that $2 can go in supporting the Treasure Valley. By shopping local you are supporting schools, police and fire departments. Most of the money you spend goes right back into the local economy.

To sign up this year, go to Idahopress.com/2buckchallenge.