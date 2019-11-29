BOISE — With the holidays just around the corner, most people still have a lot of shopping to do, and hundreds of businesses in the Treasure Valley are hoping they’ll do it local.
Through a national event started by a credit card company, shopping local is becoming more and more appealing.
Started in 2010, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express as a way to reward customers for shopping local. The credit card company teamed up with independent businesses in cities around the country to encourage shoppers to support their own communities.
Now, several cities across the Treasure Valley participate in the event.
According to the Downtown Boise Association, last year's Small Business Saturday brought in roughly $17.8 billion in reported spending at small businesses nationwide.
One business that is certainly looking forward to the event this year is downtown Boise’s Rediscovered Books. Owned by Bruce and Laura DeLaney, the bookstore has been a staple in Boise since 2006. Their new Caldwell location, which opened Nov. 20, is designed to bring the same service to downtown Caldwell.
For Bruce DeLaney, Small Business Saturday is the counterpart to Black Friday. The event is designed to support the customer’s community.
“For small independent stores like ours, we typically don’t do Black Friday,” he said.
“For us, it’s more about, you know — we’ve spent all year being connected with our customers and showing them the kind of service and what a small business can really do for them that those large businesses just can’t,” DeLaney added.
In a recent survey of consumers, only 36% said they intended to go holiday shopping on Black Friday. The survey, conducted every year by PricewaterhouseCoopers, shows a steady downhill trend over the years as more and more people forgo the mad dash of sales and shoppers the day after Thanksgiving.
Some local stores went so far as to do what they call Plaid Friday, something DeLaney describes as “the farthest away from Black Friday as you can get.”
Plaid Friday, when some shop owners or staff wear plaid flannel, is more relaxed holiday shopping at independent shops like Rediscovered Books or the Record Exchange; no 2 a.m. openings, no too-good-to-be-true deals. Just the same service customers get the rest of the year.
Along with that is the indie alternative to Cyber Monday: Cider Mondays, something DeLaney and his wife will be doing this year.
“Rather than staying home and shopping online,” he explained, "come on out to the store and have a cup of cider with us. Interact with real people and do real things.”
To DeLaney, local businesses should really be considered the heart of holiday shopping. Businesses like his, which understand the connections stores should have with their customers, is what makes holiday shopping all worth it.
“Small businesses know that you have a lot of options of how you shop, of where you shop, not just during the holidays but all year. So we spend all year trying to be the place that has earned respect and earned your business,” he said.
Rediscovered Books does a few special deals and giveaways, but for the most part, the main feature of their Small Business Saturday is the fact they are just there. DeLaney said he understands online shopping has its place for everyone. He thinks small businesses work best when shoppers don’t quite know what they need yet; online stores can’t give staff recommendations.
“In here, you can talk to a real person who is going to help you get a great gift. There is nothing I love more than talking to people about books,” DeLaney said.
Rediscovered Books is one of nearly a hundred Boise businesses teaming up with the Downtown Boise Association to go a step further this Small Business Saturday.
On Nov. 25, the DBA and Mayor Dave Bieter signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 30, 2019, to be Small Business Saturday in Boise.
“Small business owners are not only the backbone of our local economy, they also help give Boise’s downtown and neighborhoods their unique character, vibrancy and flavor,” said Bieter about the proclamation. “Small Business Saturday is a great way for Boiseans to support their favorite locally-owned shops, restaurants and businesses and invest in our great community.”
In addition, The Downtown Boise Association, along with Buy Idaho, is offering five $100 gift cards to shoppers through a drawing. Winners are chosen by completing a Small Business Saturday Passport. The passport is stamped every time you visit a participating local business on Small Business Saturday. After eight stamps, you turn your passport into Rediscovered Books and you’re automatically entered in the contest.
CALDWELL
Winter is one of the most active times of the year for many Caldwell businesses, as downtown lights up for its annual Winter Wonderland display, showcasing more than 1 million lights. Indian Creek Steakhouse on Main Street typically sees its business boosted by about 50% while the holiday lights are on, according to manager Emily Williams.
Businesses also get exposure during Caldwell’s Winter Solstice Market, which runs from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 21. Tori McKim, owner of Flying M Coffeeshop in Caldwell, said her business does particularly well that day, as several vendors set up shop inside Flying M and in other local businesses.
On Small Business Saturday, the new Rediscovered Books in Caldwell is offering a “Wheel of Fortune,” where visitors can win a free book, a discount or other prizes, Laura DeLaney said.
Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity to showcase the “enormous” amount of businesses in downtown Caldwell, she said. “It really brings the spotlight on local and independent businesses."
Laura DeLaney and McKim worked together to organize another program over the weekend for Small Business Saturday to introduce the public to different downtown businesses. Sarah Gross of Destination Caldwell said they organized a passport program, like Boise's, which will take participants to at least six businesses.
Participants will receive a passport listing multiple downtown Caldwell businesses. Just like in Boise, Gross said the participants must visit at least six businesses on the list and get passports stamped at each business.
Once participants get at least six stamps, they can deliver their passports to either Flying M or Rediscovered Books. Gross said the deadline to complete the passports is 6 p.m. Sunday.
NAMPA
In Nampa, "Shop Small Saturday" is being held today in conjunction with the city's new Christmas Market at Lloyd Square, leading up to the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
The events at Lloyd Square benefit the square's vendors as well as other downtown businesses, according to Jessica Wyman, general manager of Nampa's Rolling H Cycles, which typically sees an increase in customers during the day of the city's tree lighting.
Rolling H Cycles holds several events of its own during the winter, she said. The shop is planning at least two fundraising events, plus workshops and trainings during the season, not all of which have been scheduled yet.
These downtown events have long-term benefits for other businesses, Wyman said, because it allows the attendees to learn about businesses they’ve never visited before, and then tell their peers about them. That’s one of the most effective forms of advertising downtown businesses see, she said.
“That’s the best way to know that these businesses even exist,” Wyman said.