The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the 20-year-old man shot and killed at a Boise apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Davis M. Mosqueda died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's release.
Boise police are investigating. Devon Arnold, 21, of Nampa has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which occurred at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road, according to police.
Police say Mosqueda was with friends at an apartment in the area and stepped outside to check on one of his friends, in the area of Cloverfield Lane and Dawn Place. That’s when officers believe Arnold shot him, according to the release.
Officers say Arnold remained on the scene after the shooting. First responders rushed Mosqueda to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, but he was later pronounced dead in the emergency department at 1:33 a.m., according to the coroner.
Anyone with information can call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.