An apparent shooting left one dead in a parking lot Thursday night in Nampa. 

Nampa Police officers responded to reports of the shooting at the 2100 block of North Cassia Street around 8:51 p.m. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the department. The officers’ life-saving measures failed, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. 

