...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
An apparent shooting left one dead in a parking lot Thursday night in Nampa.
Nampa Police officers responded to reports of the shooting at the 2100 block of North Cassia Street around 8:51 p.m. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the department. The officers’ life-saving measures failed, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
A second man arrived at a local hospital later in the night with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown, according to NPD.
The identities of both individuals are not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing, per the release.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.