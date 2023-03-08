Police car
File photo

A suspect is in police custody after a shooting inside a business in Eagle left one dead and one injured on Wednesday, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred near Eagle Road and Eagle River Street just after 1 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted. The shooting happened inside Westmark Credit Union, KTVB reported. Police are investigating whether the incident was a domestic dispute. 

