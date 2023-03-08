...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LOWER TREASURE VALLEY
COUNTY...
HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH
which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.
LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 412 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was near
Notus, or near Parma moving northeast at 15 MPH.
THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Sand Hollow around 420 PM MST.
New Plymouth and Letha around 510 PM MST.
SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of
heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
may lead to accidents.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.
&&
TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 214DEG 14KT 4375 11686
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A suspect is in police custody after a shooting inside a business in Eagle left one dead and one injured on Wednesday, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred near Eagle Road and Eagle River Street just after 1 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted. The shooting happened inside Westmark Credit Union, KTVB reported. Police are investigating whether the incident was a domestic dispute.
Police did not identify the victim.
The alleged shooter sustained life-threatening injuries after appearing to shoot himself, Eagle Police Chief Ryan Wilkie told KTVB. He has been transported to a local hospital.
Eagle police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the incident, but they suspect no immediate threat to the public at this point.