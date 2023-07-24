Boats skim across the surface of Lucky Peak Reservoir in this June 2022 file photo. The Ada County Sheriff's Office reported a drowning at Lucky Peak State Park this weekend, when a 35-year-old man reportedly dove into the water to help children who were tubing. According to ACSO, the man was not able to get back to the boat and went underwater.
The Ada County Sheriff's office reported a likely drowning at Lucky Peak State Park on Sunday, while the day before, the ACSO discovered human remains in the Boise River.
The sheriff’s office said in a tweet that the remains discovered in the Boise River appeared to be in the water "for an extended period of time."
In the Lucky Peak incident, the sheriff’s office said that marine deputies were investigating a reported drowning that occurred near Turner Gulch on Sunday at around 5 p.m.
According to the ACSO, a 35-year-old man was on a ski boat with several people including children. Witnesses said that the children flipped over into the water while riding tubes and the man dove in to help them. The sheriff’s office said the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was not able to get back to the boat and went underwater.
The children, who were wearing life jackets, are safe.
ACSO said water in that area is very deep – over 100 feet and in some cases as deep as 150 feet.
The man’s body has not been recovered, according to ACSO. In an email, Ada County spokesperson Patrick Orr said that the sheriff’s office dive team is expected to resume recovery efforts on Tuesday with the assistance of underwater search and recovery expert Gene Ralston.
Orr said that people who are recreating on the water should be cognizant of water safety and should always wear a life jacket.
“The water is so cold and so deep,” Orr said. “I don’t care what your situation is, you should always wear a life jacket when recreating out there. It can save your life.”
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN BOISE RIVER
The sheriff’s office also said that a man’s human remains were removed from the Boise River over the weekend when a member of the ACSO dive team discovered them Saturday afternoon during snorkeling training.
In a tweet sent out Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said that the remains were found near the Parkcenter Bridge near Walnut Street in water that is about 8 feet deep.
The sheriff's office added that the body had appeared to be in the water "for an extended period of time," and that there were no threats to public safety.
ACSO did not have an update on the incident as of Monday afternoon.