Boats skim across the surface of Lucky Peak Reservoir in this June 2022 file photo. The Ada County Sheriff's Office reported a drowning at Lucky Peak State Park this weekend, when a 35-year-old man reportedly dove into the water to help children who were tubing. According to ACSO, the man was not able to get back to the boat and went underwater.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Ada County Sheriff's office reported a likely drowning at Lucky Peak State Park on Sunday, while the day before, the ACSO discovered human remains in the Boise River.

The sheriff’s office said in a tweet that the remains discovered in the Boise River appeared to be in the water "for an extended period of time."

Boise River snorkel training.jpeg

An Ada County Sheriff's Office dive team member was doing snorkeling training in the Boise River by the Parkcenter Bridge when they located male human remains on Saturday.

